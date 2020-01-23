US Opposes Israel’s Move to Annex West Bank before Peace Plan Revealed

The White House is opposing any Israeli move to annex parts of the occupied West Bank before it reveals its “peace plan,” a US official announced yesterday.

The American official told Israel’s Channel 13, on condition of anonymity, that Washington will not support any Israeli plan “before declaring its prospective plan to settle the Israel-Palestinian conflict, known as Deal of the Century.”

UN Special Rapporteur: Israel 'Moving Rapidly' towards West Bank Annexation – Palestine Chronicle https://t.co/PU3s1oAD38 — Jamal al Absy (@jamal_absy) July 14, 2019

The official also added that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “fully aware that the US does not support any unilateral annexation steps by Israel before a peace plan has been announced.”

Last year, US President Donald Trump said that the plan was pending the formation of a new Israeli government.

However, Israeli media recently reported that the US would announce the plan sometime before the national elections scheduled on March 2.

On Tuesday, Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz promised on Tuesday to annex the occupied Jordan Valley “in coordination with the international community”, should he win the upcoming election.

For his part, Netanyahu urged his opponent “not to wait until after the election, but rather support the measure if it is brought before the Knesset for a vote in the coming weeks”, The Times of Israel reported.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)