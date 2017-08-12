US ‘Peace Team’ Expected In Region In Two Weeks

Donald Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner. (Photo: via Social Media)

Foreign and Diaspora Minister Riyad Malki said Thursday that a US delegation that includes President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jarod Kushner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt is expected in the region within the coming two weeks.

He told Voice of Palestine radio that the US delegation is expected to bring with it answers to questions the Palestinians have raised in previous meetings regarding the position of the US Administration from the peace process between the Palestinians and Israel.

Malki also said President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly when it convenes in September in New York.

https://t.co/BZZcJ2Pc61 Trump to dispatch team to work on Israel-Palestinian peace #HeadlinesApp — Breaking Headlines (@WorldUSNews) August 11, 2017

He said the speech is expected to give an overall picture of the political situation as well the situation on the ground in Palestine and ask the international community to shoulder its responsibility toward the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)