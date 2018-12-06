US Pressures Arab States to Support Its Anti-Hamas Resolution at UN

America has been putting pressure on a number of Arab states in order to get them vote today in favor of a draft resolution it has introduced at the UN which condemns the Palestinian resistance.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt sent letters to diplomats from nine Arab countries asking them to support the US draft.

US pressuring Arab allies to back anti-#Hamas resolution at UN https://t.co/P4sDJjmzw1 pic.twitter.com/GM0Skq8lJk — Press TV (@PressTV) December 5, 2018

Haaretz reported that Greenblatt sent the letter sent to diplomats from Morocco, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Qatar.

In the letter he wrote that the Palestinian Authority’s opposition to the US proposal is “hypocrisy as it considers Hamas an enemy and imposes sanctions on it in Gaza,” while at the same time it defends its “terrorism”, Arab48 reported.

The PA and Fatah have criticized the US draft resolution, considering it “absolute” American support for the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh condemned the resolution and spoke to several leaders across the Arab and Islamic world to ask them to work on undermining it.

Iran pledged to vote against it and to mobilize UN member states to do the same.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)