US Secretary of State Pompeo: ‘US Fully Supports Israel’s Right to Defend Itself’ (VIDEOS)

New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has refused to criticize Israel for the killing of dozens of unarmed Palestinian protesters during weeks of rallies on the Israel-Gaza border as he concluded his diplomatic tour in the Middle East.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has stated he supports Israel in its actions against Palestinians protesting in Gaza. Pompeo claims Israel has a right 'to defend itself', but remains silent on the fact that Palestinian protesters were unarmed and peaceful. https://t.co/kX5BkTZG5Y pic.twitter.com/c5V8ad6tSX — The IMEU (@theIMEU) April 30, 2018

After stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel, Pompeo headed to Jordan’s capital, Amman, where he held talks with Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s minister of foreign affairs, on Monday.

At a press conference after the meeting, Pompeo was asked if the US took a position on the recent protests at the Gaza-Israel border, in which nearly 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.

The Gaza Border headcount to 28th April, for those that give a damn Israel calls this "Self Defense" Palestinians shot and wounded by IDF snipers: 6,700+

Palestinians murdered by IDF snipers : 49+ Israelis injured: 0

Israelis killed: 0#BDS — The Diligent Truth (@DiligentTruth) April 29, 2018

Pompeo, who was confirmed at the top US diplomat last week, replied:

“We believe the Israelis have the right to defend themselves, and we’re fully supportive of that.”

While relations between Israel and the US are at their closest in decades, the Palestinian leadership has boycotted the White House since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December.

For his part, the Jordanian Minister Safadi pointed to the lack of progress towards a two-state solution as one of the major destabilizing factors in the Middle East.

#Jordan FM Ayman Safadi tells US Secretary of State Mike #Pompeo the solution to the #Israeli Palestinian conflict should be through two state solution with East #Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state. — Hashem Ahelbarra (@hashemahel) April 30, 2018

Pompeo said Washington understands any solution will be settled by Israel and Palestine, but is working to push the parties to the negotiating table.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)