US to Announce ‘Deal of the Century’ after Israeli Ruling Coalition Formed (VIDEO)

The US plans to announce its long-awaited “deal of the century” after newly re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed a ruling coalition.

Aides to President Donald Trump said yesterday that they expect him to release details of his peace plan shortly after Netanyahu gets his coalition partners together, which should happen next week, Reuters has reported.

US to announce ‘deal of the century’ after Israel coalition formed | RTNews24 Read more https://t.co/O6KhbznqIY pic.twitter.com/l7Yt9dvb38 — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) April 11, 2019

However, the news agency also revealed that, despite the fact that the peace plan has been credited to the President, the reality is that Trump has not actually seen the document in full.

Only four people have apparently had regular access to the plan: Senior Advisor to the President and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner; Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt; US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman; and Kushner’s aide Avi Berkowitz.

Trump team keeps Middle East peace plan secret https://t.co/XnR0Sx3giZ pic.twitter.com/akyzSmoOW8 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 11, 2019

The report added that, although“Trump is briefed regularly on the contents” of the so-called peace plan, he “is not believed to have read the entire document of dozens of pages.”

The deal has been a long time in the making and its final announcement has been delayed repeatedly.

The Easiest Secret — There is No Plan! https://t.co/YivVHHpqd3 — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) April 10, 2019

In January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that details would not be revealed until after Israel’s election on April 9, leading to speculation that the Trump administration was sheltering Netanyahu from any potential fall-out.

For his part, Netanyahu had previously expressed concern that the deal could harm his re-election bid, and had reportedly reached out to his friends in Washington to delay its announcement.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)