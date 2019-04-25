US to Announce ‘Deal of the Century’ after Ramadan

US President, Donald Trump (L) with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner (C) and Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, said on Tuesday that the American peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century” will be announced after the Muslim month of fasting, the Qatari Al-Arab newspaper reported.

Kushner, one of the main US officials preparing the deal, delivered his remarks during a forum for Time Magazine in New York. He gave no more details.

The deal includes two main parts: political and economic. The political part related to essential issues such as the status of Jerusalem and refugees, while the economic section is related to the development of the Palestinian economy.

“We were getting ready at the end of last year,” but that, Kushner said, was interrupted by the Israeli election.

Kushner explained:

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu had a great victory, and he’s in the middle of forming his coalition, and once that’s done we’ll probably be in the middle of Ramadan, so we’ll wait until after Ramadan and then we’ll put our plan out.”

Ramadan is expected to start in May and continue until early June.

Meanwhile, he said he had advised the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to be transparent regarding the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and hold those responsible for the crime accountable.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

