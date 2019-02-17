US to Unveil ‘Deal of the Century’ after Israeli Elections (VIDEO)

The United States administration will reportedly unveil its so-called “Deal of the Century” after Israeli legislative elections are held on April 9th, according to Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and son-in-law of the United States President Donald Trump.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kushner briefed participants at the Warsaw Conference about the highly anticipated peace plan, however, would not go into details for fear of it leaking.

"We are trying to find creative solutions”, #Israel 🇮🇱 media leak @jaredkushner Jared Kushner audio where @realDonaldTrump's Secretary of Everything says #Trump’s deal of the century ain't going anywhere, calling on everyone to “keep an open mind”https://t.co/vZjxBL6YVs pic.twitter.com/sy0KWsrb8V — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) February 17, 2019

Netanyahu told reporters that he looked forward to “seeing the plan once it is presented.”

Palestinians have preemptively rejected the peace plan and marked the US Trump administration as unfit to be a mediator between Israel and Palestine.

Jared Kushner, US senior presidential adviser on the Middle East, says the Trump administration would unveil its much-awaited Mideast “Deal of the Century” after the Israeli elections on April 9. https://t.co/PKLbBp8Ssg pic.twitter.com/7nCpI4NuGo — Arab News (@arabnews) February 14, 2019

In November 2018, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed “East Jerusalem, with all of its people, institutions and Christian and Islamic holy places, is the capital of our state,” referring to the “Deal of the Century” and the belief that the Palestinians will fall far short of their longstanding goal of establishing an independent state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)