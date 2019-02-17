US to Unveil ‘Deal of the Century’ after Israeli Elections (VIDEO)

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump blessed in Jerusalem by Israeli Rabbi who compared Black People to monkeys. (Photo: via Twitter)

The United States administration will reportedly unveil its so-called “Deal of the Century” after Israeli legislative elections are held on April 9th, according to Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and son-in-law of the United States President Donald Trump.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kushner briefed participants at the Warsaw Conference about the highly anticipated peace plan, however, would not go into details for fear of it leaking.

Netanyahu told reporters that he looked forward to “seeing the plan once it is presented.”

Palestinians have preemptively rejected the peace plan and marked the US Trump administration as unfit to be a mediator between Israel and Palestine.

In November 2018, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed “East Jerusalem, with all of its people, institutions and Christian and Islamic holy places, is the capital of our state,” referring to the “Deal of the Century” and the belief that the Palestinians will fall far short of their longstanding goal of establishing an independent state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

