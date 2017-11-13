Steve Bannon: Trump’s Pledge to Israel Secured His Election Victory

Bannon was at the center of Trump's campaign and administration during its early months. (Photo: Video grab, file)

President Donald Trump’s pledge to support the State of Israel boosted his election victory, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said.

Speaking at the Zionist Organization of America’s annual gala in New York yesterday, Bannon said that Trump was the staunchest supporter of Israel since President Ronald Regan. Bannon mentioned the boost Trump had gained by pledging his loyalty to Israel through his promise to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

According to Bannon, Trump’s campaign had refined a clear message: “Destroy the physical Caliphate of ISIS [Daesh], designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, decertify the Iran deal, and move the embassy to Jerusalem.”

East Jerusalem is illegally occupied by Israel. The Israel Lobby is pushing Trump to break international law and move the US embassy to Jerusalem. https://t.co/2iBwLiN76y — Susi Snowflake (@palestininianpr) November 12, 2017

That message, said Bannon, had enabled Trump to recover from a 16 point deficit and gain significant ground on Hillary Clinton. He informed the 1,000 plus audience that he and his team had gained “100% degree of metaphysical certitude” that Trump, with his assertive pro-Israeli message was going to win.

Bannon also mentioned that Trump would not have succeeded in his election bid without the support of American Jewish billionaire and Republican donor, Sheldon Adelson.

“That victory would not have come without one other person besides Donald Trump – Sheldon Adelson. It is not about resources. It is about counsel, guidance and wisdom. You’ve gotta remember, folks, that we were down by double digits almost the entire time.”

The first permanent military base in Israel. Thank you Donald Trump. https://t.co/auBDyN20Xc — Chris Moore (@ChrisMo37540912) November 8, 2017

In addition to being the owner of an Israeli daily newspaper, Adelson is thought to be the donor behind a network of tax-exempt entities in the US which are financing activities in the West Bank that violate international laws. He was the target of a lawsuit by Palestinians for supporting war crimes.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)