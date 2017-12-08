US Warns PA against Cancelling Meetings with Officials

Dec 8 2017 / 6:41 pm
US vice president, Mike Pence. (Photo: MEMO)

The White House warned the PA against cancelling the meetings scheduled with the Vice President in the next few days as a form of protest against the US President’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Washington addressed the PA warning it of the repercussions of cancelling meetings with Mike Pence, who appeared alongside Trump during his speech from the White House to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to the Israeli media: “The White House informed the PA of the futility of cancelling the meeting between Abbas and Pence, who is scheduled to arrive in the region in the coming days to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials.”

Officials in the Palestinian Authority and the Fatah movement have announced that the Vice President is not welcome in Palestine, after the American recognition.

“The Palestinian leadership will not meet with US Vice President Mike Pence in the Palestinian territories,” said a member of the Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, in a press statement yesterday.

Trump announced on Wednesday that his country recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and intends to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

  1. Steve Naidamast
    December 8, 2017 - 7:53 pm

    So Pence and others are now threatening the PA over their cancellation of meetings with the Trump administration. They must be shaking in their boots. What is Pence and Company going to do, threaten the PA that they will allow Israel to annex Washington D. C. ???

    Reply

