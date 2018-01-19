Time reported that the US State Department is further slashing its aid package to UNRWA by another $45 million.

The U.S. is holding back a further $45 million in aid for Palestine https://t.co/kr2AD1ZkGL — TIME (@TIME) January 19, 2018

This announcement comes just days after the US was harshly criticized by world governments and organizations for cutting its aid to UNRWA by $65 million per year.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said in a Twitter post late on Tuesday that Washington was "holding Palestinian kids' humanitarian needs hostage to political agendas".https://t.co/bTKKKcQ7Jf — Aoude (@AoudeA) January 17, 2018

UNRWA provides relief, education and food aid to more than 7 million Palestinian refugees.

The United States will not provide an additional $45m in food aid for Palestinians that it pledged last month as part of the West Bank/Gaza Emergency Appeal led by UNRWA https://t.co/4xO4Rt2KfJ — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 19, 2018

Human Rights Watch issued a statement slamming the US move, which they said would directly jeopardize the health and well-being of millions of refugees. They further criticized the US for harming a vulnerable population to punish the Palestinian leadership.

WATCH: This week, the US cut aid to UNRWA by more than half, resulting in closing schools and the mass fear of losing resources like food and clean water. 70% of Palestinians living in Gaza alone are refugees due to Israeli policies and mass expulsion. pic.twitter.com/uKxxNsGkLX — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 18, 2018

UNRWA was established in 1949 after the establishment of the State of Israel, which led to the displacement of millions of Palestinians from their ancestral homeland. The United States and European countries provide the bulk of UNRWA’s budget.

Yesterday I spoke at the despatch box for the first time at International Development Questions, to ask what the UK government is doing in light of Trump's decision to slash UNRWA funding for Palestinian refugees. pic.twitter.com/zTO0An682B — Dan Carden MP (@DanCardenMP) January 18, 2018

(PC, Social Media)