US Will Further Slash UNRWA Aid by Another $45 Million (VIDEO)

UNRWA provides food aid, medical care and education to more than seven million Palestinian refugees. (Photo: Social Media)

Time reported that the US State Department is further slashing its aid package to UNRWA by another $45 million.

This announcement comes just days after the US was harshly criticized by world governments and organizations for cutting its aid to UNRWA by $65 million per year.

UNRWA provides relief, education and food aid to more than 7 million Palestinian refugees.

Human Rights Watch issued a statement slamming the US move, which they said would directly jeopardize the health and well-being of millions of refugees. They further criticized the US for harming a vulnerable population to punish the Palestinian leadership.

UNRWA was established in 1949 after the establishment of the State of Israel, which led to the displacement of millions of Palestinians from their ancestral homeland. The United States and European countries provide the bulk of UNRWA’s budget.

