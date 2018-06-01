US will ‘Unquestionably’ Veto UN Draft on Protecting Palestinians

Washington will “unquestionably veto” a UN draft resolution calling for the protection of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said on the eve of a Security Council vote on Friday.

The text put forward by Kuwait on behalf of Arab countries was described by Haley as a “grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt and would only serve to undermine ongoing efforts toward peace between the Israelis and Palestinians”.

The vote is scheduled for 3 pm, 9 pm GMT on Friday.

The US circulated its own rival draft resolution blaming Hamas for the recent flare-up in Gaza and demanding that the Islamist movement and Islamic Jihad “cease all violent activity and provocative actions, including along the boundary fence”, according to the text seen by AFP.

It was unclear whether there would be a vote on the US text, which could fail to garner enough support.

Kuwait presented its draft two weeks ago, initially calling for an international protection mission for the Palestinians as protests turned violent on the Israeli-Gaza border.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during protests since the end of March.

Haley said in a statement:

“The United States will unquestionably veto Kuwait’s draft resolution.”

It would be the second time that Haley has resorted to US veto power to block a UN measure on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In December, Haley vetoed a measure that rejected President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem after all 14 other council members supported it.

The council has been deadlocked for weeks over how to respond to the violence against Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip – even as a UN envoy warned this week that the crisis could escalate into all-out war.

Haley said in a statement:

“The resolution calls on Israel to immediately cease its actions in self-defense, but makes no mention of Hamas’ aggressive actions against Israeli security forces and civilians.”

She also delivered a blunt warning to European countries and other council members that choosing to “vote in favor of this resolution will clarify their own lack of fitness to take part in any credible negotiations between the two parties”.

A draft resolution requires nine votes to be adopted in the 15-member council and no veto from the five permanent members – the UK, China, France, Russia and the US.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)