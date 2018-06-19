US Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council (VIDEO)

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley. (Photo: via Twitter)

The United States is withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, Nikki Haley, Washington’s ambassador to the UN, has announced.

Haley made the announcement on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

She said:

“We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organisation that makes a mockery of human rights.”

The move comes after the council voted last month to probe killings of Palestinian protesters in Gaza and accused Israel of excessive use of force.

It also follows intense criticism faced by the US for detaining children separated from their immigrant parents at the US-Mexico border.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Monday called on Washington to halt its child separation policy.

Haley said a year ago that Washington was reviewing its membership of the Human Rights Council, and called for reform and elimination of a “chronic anti-Israel bias.”

Haley said in a statement in March 2018:

“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran, and Syria, it is the Council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name. It is time for the countries who know better to demand changes.”

Washington’s withdrawal is the latest US rejection of multilateral engagement after it pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, said:

“The Trump administration’s withdrawal is a sad reflection of its one-dimensional human rights policy: Defending Israeli abuses from criticism takes precedence above all else.”

Set up in 2006, the body has 47 members, elected by the UN’s General Assembly with a specific number of seats allocated for each region of the globe.

It has a permanent standing agenda item on suspected violations committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories that Washington wants removed.

The US boycotted the Human Rights Council for three years under President George W Bush, before rejoining under Barack Obama in 2009.

In May, the council voted to send a team of international investigators to probe the deadly shootings of Gaza protesters by Israeli forces.

The United States and Australia cast the only no votes at the time. Israel’s ambassador in Geneva attacked the council for “spreading lies against Israel.”

