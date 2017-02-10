Veteran Prisoner Al-Barghouthi: We Reject Deportation

Feb 10 2017 / 8:36 pm
Nael Al-Bargouthi. (Photo: File)

Palestinian veteran prisoner Nael Al-Barghouthi, who was freed in the Gilad Shalit swap deal said prisoners reject being exiled or taken away from their families.

Al-Barghouthi is longest serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails.

“Exile is off the table. These (freed) prisoners will not accept anything but freedom and return to their families,” Al-Barghouthi told Palestinian Prisoners Club lawyer, PIC reported.

Al-Barghouthi’s comment followed reports of a possible new prisoners exchange deal between the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, and Israel. The armed wing, however, insisted that the re-arrested prisoners should be released before negotiating the new swap deal.

Al-Barghouthi was released in the Shalit deal in 2011 but the Israeli occupation forces re-arrested him in 2014 and sentenced him to 30 months in prison. He was supposed to be released in December 17 but the Israeli authorities kept him in custody.

Al-Barghouthi, 59, from Kobar village in Ramallah province, spent 36 years in Israeli jails and is considered the longest serving prisoner, as he served 34 years before being released then he was held for two years and remains in custody.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Feb 10 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors