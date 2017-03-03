VIDEO: Gaza Poetess Shortlisted at UAE Poetry Contest

VIDEO: Gaza Poetess Shortlisted at UAE Poetry ContestMar 3 2017 / 6:49 pm
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Palestinian poetess Alaa Al-Qatrawi, 25, from Gaza’s Al-Nusierat refugee camp has been shortlisted for the second stage of The Prince of Poets held in the United Arab Emirates two days ago.
Al-Qatrawi has recited a poem, which described the love of a Palestinian, who had his hands amputated, for his homeland, following what appears to be an Israeli bombing. The poem, translated from Arabic, reads:
“I am still alive even if they bomb my hands,
If I can’t find my leg,
I don’t see things around me,
I don’t listen to a nearby bird,
I don’t hear the sound of my mother and my father,
I will not master drawing or even writing again anymore,
My heart is still beating,
Telling the wounded homeland, I got tired.
How much I got tired of you, from you,
To you, beautiful Palestine.”
Al-Qatrawi is an UNRWA teacher based in Gaza and has published a number of poetry collections.
(PalestineChronicle.com)