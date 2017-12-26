Palestinian Boy Calls Trump ‘Kunafeh’ (VIDEO)

In an interview with Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) English, a Palestinian boy speaking of the situation in Jerusalem following the US President’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’S capital, he described the US president as ‘Kunafeh’, a famous Middle Eastern desert, which is also popular in Palestine.

Lmao trump's hair looks like kunafeh (A traditional palestinian sweet that was made in nablus) pic.twitter.com/UJXDPpUngz — Marxist Ameed (@ThroneSlingshot) February 12, 2017

The comparison, which links between the color of Kunafeh and that of the hair of the US president has gone viral.

Watch the moment a Palestinian kid calls Trump 'the kunafah', a Palestinian cheese-filled orange dessert pic.twitter.com/8M9QZX3bls — TRT World (@trtworld) December 22, 2017

Palestinians have reacted to the video on social media outlets.

