Palestinian Boy Calls Trump ‘Kunafeh’ (VIDEO)

In an interview with Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) English, a Palestinian boy speaking of the situation in Jerusalem following the US President’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’S capital, he described the US president as ‘Kunafeh’, a famous Middle Eastern desert, which is also popular in Palestine.
Lmao trump's hair looks like kunafeh (A traditional palestinian sweet that was made in nablus) pic.twitter.com/UJXDPpUngz
— Marxist Ameed (@ThroneSlingshot) February 12, 2017
The comparison, which links between the color of Kunafeh and that of the hair of the US president has gone viral.
Watch the moment a Palestinian kid calls Trump 'the kunafah', a Palestinian cheese-filled orange dessert pic.twitter.com/8M9QZX3bls
— TRT World (@trtworld) December 22, 2017
Palestinians have reacted to the video on social media outlets.
‘Trump the Kunafeh’: Palestinians See the Funny Side#Trump #Jerusalem #ترامب #الكنافة #القدسhttps://t.co/TcwuHCf6x8 pic.twitter.com/9T5zaSzXMh
— Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) December 13, 2017
(PC, Social Media)
