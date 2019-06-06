Video Shows Masked Jewish Settlers Attacking Palestinian Home (VIDEO)

A video has been released showing a group of masked Jewish settlers attacking a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Kufr Yasuf, prompting Israeli Police and the Israeli army to launch an investigation.

The video – which was released by Israeli human rights NGO Yesh Din – shows a group of 15 illegal Jewish settlers approaching a Palestinian home in Kufr Yasuf, off Route 60 in the occupied West Bank.

15 masked settlers attack Palestinian family's home in West Bank village of Kufr Yasuf, throwing rocks and cement blocks with the family inside https://t.co/bdLu5xi5b6 — AmericansforPeaceNow (@PeaceNowUS) June 6, 2019

All are wearing balaclavas and hooded jackets, disguising their faces from the CCTV camera which captured the event yesterday.

According to an investigation by Yesh Din:

“The settlers entered the village from the direction of Tapuah outpost [Za’tara]. They threw rocks and cement blocks at the family’s home while they were inside, breaking its windows, as well as the family car’s windshield, which they tried to set on fire.”

Fifteen masked Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian family's home on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank village of Kufr Yasuf. Assaults, vandalism, arson. Routine attacks, committed with impunity.https://t.co/QKf18LCEJO pic.twitter.com/rvCCBxVpLZ — Ben White (@benabyad) June 6, 2019

The settlers also attacked other Palestinian property in Kufr Yasuf, including puncturing car tires and throwing stones at other targets, the Times of Israel reported.

Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian property are commonplace, particularly by extreme right-wing settlers living close to Route 60. In the past six months alone, this area has seen settlers block roads and attack Palestinian vehicles, murder Palestinian mother-of-eight Aisha Al-Rabi and shoot 23-year-old Mohammed Abd Al-Fatah.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)