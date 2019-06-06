Video Shows Masked Jewish Settlers Attacking Palestinian Home (VIDEO)

June 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
A video has been released showing Jewish settlers attacking a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Kufr Yasuf. (Photo: Video Grab)

A video has been released showing a group of masked Jewish settlers attacking a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Kufr Yasuf, prompting Israeli Police and the Israeli army to launch an investigation.

The video – which was released by Israeli human rights NGO Yesh Din – shows a group of 15 illegal Jewish settlers approaching a Palestinian home in Kufr Yasuf, off Route 60 in the occupied West Bank.

All are wearing balaclavas and hooded jackets, disguising their faces from the CCTV camera which captured the event yesterday.

According to an investigation by Yesh Din:

“The settlers entered the village from the direction of Tapuah outpost [Za’tara]. They threw rocks and cement blocks at the family’s home while they were inside, breaking its windows, as well as the family car’s windshield, which they tried to set on fire.”

The settlers also attacked other Palestinian property in Kufr Yasuf, including puncturing car tires and throwing stones at other targets, the Times of Israel reported.

Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian property are commonplace, particularly by extreme right-wing settlers living close to Route 60. In the past six months alone, this area has seen settlers block roads and attack Palestinian vehicles, murder Palestinian mother-of-eight Aisha Al-Rabi and shoot 23-year-old Mohammed Abd Al-Fatah.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.