VIDEO: ‘Time to Reclaim Our Historical Narrative’ – Ramzy Baroud

Oct 25 2017 / 8:03 pm

‘Time to reclaim our historical narrative.’

THE LAST EARTH: A PALESTINIAN STORY

Noam Chomsky: ‘In the finest tradition of people’s history, these sensitive, painful and evocative pieces provide a human face to the painful saga of Palestinian torment and the remarkable courage and resilience of the victims.’

Ilan Pappe: ‘This moving and perceptive book is a journey to the heart of the evils of occupation and colonization suffered by the Palestinians on the ground. It allows the people themselves to narrate authentically and with all the complexities their aspirations, suffering and struggles. Ramzy Baroud knows how to listen, contextualize and convey an inhumanity that has gone for too long and it is hoped that books like this would contribute to its end.’

The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
