More Death and Injuries in Gaza as Lieberman Promises More Violence (VIDEO)

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza yesterday, Palestinian medics said, raising the death toll from clashes along the border to 18. Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister warned further protests would be met with similar force.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began a six-week-long protest last Friday in tent encampments set up along the fenced border of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip. They are pressing for a right of return for refugees to the villages and towns where their families lived before 1948 in what is now Israel.

"The shooting on the Gaza border shows once again that the killing of Palestinians is accepted in Israel more lightly than the killing of mosquitoes" – Gideon Levy https://t.co/S13NNyvCAd pic.twitter.com/hkFTILLcnu — The IMEU (@theIMEU) April 4, 2018

On Wednesday, two Palestinians were also shot and injured by Israeli forces, while others suffered suffocation from teargas inhalation.

Just on Tuesday Israel killed another Palestinian protester in Gaza; on Monday another, wounded on Friday, died. Israel attacks Gaza DAILY – and this is literally daily; fishermen, farmers, shepherds are shot on. Armoured bulldozers cross border into Gaza to level fields. (3) — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) April 4, 2018

During a visit to the border area, Israel’s right-wing Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that the military will continue with the same deadly tactics it employed against Palestinians at the Gaza border during protests on Friday.

The Israeli minister Avigdor Liberman boasts what Israeli soldiers are doing at the border of Gaza with Israel.#GreatReturnMarch #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/oeLEufCkgw — H.B.Z (@bale20000) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem plans to launch a campaign titled “Sorry Commander, I cannot shoot”, urging Israeli soldiers to refuse orders to open fire on unarmed demonstrators.

