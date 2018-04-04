More Death and Injuries in Gaza as Lieberman Promises More Violence (VIDEO)

Israel's right-wing Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza yesterday, Palestinian medics said, raising the death toll from clashes along the border to 18. Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister warned further protests would be met with similar force.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began a six-week-long protest last Friday in tent encampments set up along the fenced border of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip. They are pressing for a right of return for refugees to the villages and towns where their families lived before 1948 in what is now Israel.

On Wednesday, two Palestinians were also shot and injured by Israeli forces, while others suffered suffocation from teargas inhalation.

During a visit to the border area, Israel’s right-wing Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that the military will continue with the same deadly tactics it employed against Palestinians at the Gaza border during protests on Friday.

Meanwhile, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem plans to launch a campaign titled “Sorry Commander, I cannot shoot”, urging Israeli soldiers to refuse orders to open fire on unarmed demonstrators.

