Non-Aligned Movement Pledges Support For Mass Hunger Strike

Apr 24 2017 / 2:22 pm
Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails. (Photo: via Twitter)

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has expressed its solidarity with Palestinian prisoners who have been on hunger strike in Israeli prisons for seven consecutive days.

A statement received by Wafa by NAM, expressed “solidarity with the peaceful and nonviolent act, called the Freedom and Dignity strike, which has been staged in protest of inhumane treatment by Israel, the occupying authority.”

The statement denounced the “illegal and oppressive” ongoing detention campaign conducted against Palestinians through overnight Israeli military raids, which are carried out nearly every day.

“Women, children, and several elected officials are currently being detained under extremely difficult and inhuman conditions, and are being mistreated both physically and psychologically,” the statement said.

According to Wafa, NAM said it was monitoring the “dreadful” numbers of Palestinian prisoners that have been detained since Israel occupied the Palestinian territory in 1967.

NAM’s coordinating bureau called on Israel to release the thousands of incarcerated Palestinian civilians, urged the international community to coerce Israel to comply with international law, and called on Israel to allow internationals to visit Palestinian prisoners so observers may follow up on prison conditions.

(Wafa, Maan, PIC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
