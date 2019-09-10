Watch: Netanyahu Abandons Stage following Sirens, Alleged Rockets (VIDEOS)

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu had to abandon the stage during a Likud party campaign in the city of Ashdod on September 10, following the sounding of sirens in the region.

Translation of @Kachollavan19 ‘s quote; 6pm – talk , 9pm – reality – Israeli PM @netanyahu taken off stage amid Hamas rocket scare during campaign speech https://t.co/zqtKy5pg7b — Ali Mustafa (@Ali_Mustafa) September 10, 2019

Netanyahu was quickly whisked away by his security guards as apparently rockets from besieged Gaza were being fired.

The moment of evacuating the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a conference in Asdod after launching number of rockets from #Gaza.#Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/IKkR6S7Bsx — ‎﮼رفيف 🇵🇸 (@PalRafeef) September 10, 2019

Earlier in the day, the right-wing Israeli leader had promised to annex the entire Jordan Valley and much of the Occupied West Bank shall he be elected Prime Minister in the upcoming September 17 elections.

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in 1967. It has also annexed East Jerusalem in 1980 in defiance of international law.

(PC, Social Media)