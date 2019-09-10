Watch: Netanyahu Abandons Stage following Sirens, Alleged Rockets (VIDEOS)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu abandons the stage, following the sounding of sirens. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu had to abandon the stage during a Likud party campaign in the city of Ashdod on September 10, following the sounding of sirens in the region. 

Netanyahu was quickly whisked away by his security guards as apparently rockets from besieged Gaza were being fired. 

Earlier in the day, the right-wing Israeli leader had promised to annex the entire Jordan Valley and much of the Occupied West Bank shall he be elected Prime Minister in the upcoming September 17 elections. 

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in 1967. It has also annexed East Jerusalem in 1980 in defiance of international law.

