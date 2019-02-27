We Are the Humboltd3: When Criticizing Israel Is a Crime in Germany

By Ronnie Barakat, Stavit Sinai & Majed Abusalama

We, the Humboltd3 are three human rights activists, two Jewish-Israeli dissidents and a Palestinian survivor of several Israeli onslaughts on Gaza, who will soon be facing trial in Berlin for disrupting a representative of the Israeli state and challenging her responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity. We are charged with two counts of criminal offenses: trespassing and assault.

Our protest, for which we were charged, took place in June 2017 in front of MK Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid), member of the Israeli apartheid parliament as well as Chair of the anti-BDS lobby and Head of the Israeli mission to the European Council, who was hosted by the Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft at the Humboldt University in Berlin. MK Lavie herself is personally accountable for her role as a coalition member during the 2014 attack on the besieged Gaza Strip, where over 2,200 people have been killed, including 89 entire families that were obliterated.

#Humboldt3 speaking truth to power.

The trial against 2 jews and 1 palestinian will be held in Berlin / Germany, march 4, 2019. https://t.co/RzcK1Tu9CS — Brigitte 🔥 La liberté guidant le peuple (@weareafreeworld) February 26, 2019

Aliza Lavie furthermore sees herself as fighting the “delegitimization” of Israel.

From her Knesset page:

“Lavie also focuses on hasbara (efforts to improve Israel’s image abroad) and fighting the delegitimization of Israel, strengthening the status of the IDF…”

The backlash we experienced soon after was overwhelming as a media frenzy broke out throughout Germany and Israel, which included slander, lies and the outrageous claim of anti-Semitism against us, even though two of us are descendants of Holocaust-surviving families.

Having criminal allegations leveled against activists is a common and standard practice in Germany. We are, however, determined to use our relative privilege in order to turn the tables against Israel and take it to court. We do not concern ourselves with the consequences, but rather with the opportunity of challenging Israel along with Germany’s complicity in crimes against humanity.

4 March – Berlin – Join the #Humboldt3 taking @YairLapid & party member @Aliza_Lavie to court for Israeli CRIMES against HUMANITY pic.twitter.com/Bvyxjp1wRl — WMPSC (@WMPSC) February 26, 2019

In spite of the character assassination and certain restrictions against us, our trial signals to the neutralized and pacified German civil society that it cannot choose its criminals based on its history – as Prof. Richard Falk recently pointed out in a joint event concerning our upcoming trial. While endorsing our actions, the renowned legal scholar and co-author of the UN report which squarely blames Israel of practicing The Crime of Apartheid had also stressed the urgency of global solidarity today more than ever. This is especially so as the West is increasingly trying to force Palestinians into surrender.

Richard Falk emphasized that,

“It seems to me important to present yourselves as actually engaged in German patriotism in a certain way. That you’re liberating Germany from its own dark past, because that’s what it really is. It really comes down to the understanding that if you want to get rid of antisemitism, you’ve got to begin to take criminality seriously wherever it occurs, and you can’t choose your criminals because of your history.”

The Crime of Apartheid is not a subjective reflection or a question of opinion but a legal matter. Israel has maintained an apartheid system since its inception, and we will continue to resist it by calling for equality, freedom and justice in Palestine – from the river to the see – until apartheid has been abolished. Opposition to supremacy may be the moral imperative of our time.

However, the “special relationships” between Israel and Germany apparently also mean coordinated press slander campaigns. Thus, the Jerusalem Post parroted the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the German-Israel Society, smearing the three as “Hezbollah terrorists”.

While we are being taken to court by the German state, we were embraced by Danish lawmakers. Copenhagen’s Mayor for Technical and Environmental Affairs, Ninna Hedeager Olsen, has awarded us the Courage Award at a ceremony in Copenhagen’s City Hall Thursday, Feb 7, (full statement here) for exposing Israeli apartheid.

2019 Copenhagen Courageous Award goes to #Humboldt3 #BDS human rights activists. Award presented today at Copenhagen City Hall by mayor @ninnahedeager to Israeli dissidents Stavit Sinai @Stav_Si @ronnie_barkan & Palestinian @MajedAbusalama Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/gzzABwDDXB — Ulrik Kohl (@UlrikKohl) February 7, 2019

We choose to challenge the German complicity and Israeli criminals in Berlin not as citizens of Israel/Palestine but as humanists and Berliners who believe it is our moral duty to stand up against any Israeli criminals. We believe that resisting Israel’s practices toward the Palestinian people is one of the most crucial moral priorities these days.

The trial is on March 4, 2019, and we are ready to take Israel to court in Berlin.

– Ronnie Barkan is an Israeli dissident, a BDS activist and serial disrupter to apartheid representatives. (@ronnie_barkan)

– Stavit Sinai is Jewish Israeli dissident and anti-apartheid activist. She holds a doctoral degree in sociology. (@stav_si)

– Majed Abusalama is an award-winning journalist and human rights activist, born in Jabalia, Gaza. (@majedabusalama)

(They contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle)