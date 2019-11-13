West Bank: House Caught on Fire from Israeli Army Teargas Grenades

A fire broke out today in a Palestinian house in the Arroub refugee camp in the south of the West Bank after Israeli soldiers fired several teargas grenades at it, according to Palestinian security and local sources.

They told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired a barrage of teargas canisters at a house in the camp leading to the outbreak of fire on the second floor of the three-story building.

Arroub Refugees Camp today, occupied Palestine, 13 November 2019. Posted by Younes Arar on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Several residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Soldiers have been harassing camp residents for several days and setting up a checkpoint at its entrance leading to the outbreak of clashes.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)