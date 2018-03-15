West Bank: Israeli Soldiers Arrest 15 Palestinians, Including Minors

March 15, 2018
Israeli soldiers arrest Amer and Sofian Alkhatib in the village of Hezma, East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Facebook)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Forces arrested fifteen Palestinians all over the West Bank, including minors.

The teenagers Walid Murad Ettamimi, Amjad Abdulhafiz Ettamimi and Loay Abdulrazek were taken in Nabi Saleh, early in the morning.

Amer and Sofian Alkhatib were arrested in the village of Hezma, East Jerusalem.

These arrests come following reports on local media on the number of Palestinian detainees, including minors.

In a statement released yesterday, the Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer reported that Israeli forces detained over 1,000 Palestinians, including 274 children, in January and February this year.

(PC, Social Media)

