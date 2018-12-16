West Bank: Jewish Settler Opens Fire outside Two Schools

A Jewish settler opened fire on Sunday outside two schools in the West Bank, as other settlers rampaged through the street under the protection of Israeli forces, reports Wafa News Agency.

The schools are at the entrance to the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, to the south of Nablus in the West Bank.

The shooting terrified the students and teachers of the two schools, who were forced to leave the schools to a safe haven.

Ibrahim Emran, the principal at one of the schools, told Wafa that settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Yitzhar attacked the school under the protection of the Israeli military and that one of the settlers shot a bullet in the air to terrify the students.

Heavily armed IOF soldiers shut down the entrance to the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/rOiTGkvY7O — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 16, 2018

Emran added that said the school was forced to evacuate its students to keep them safe.

He added that the settlers also attacked civilian homes near the school, while soldiers fired rubber-coated bullets and gas bombs, prompting clashes between soldiers and local citizens.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)