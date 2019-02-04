West Bank: Palestinian Killed near Israeli Checkpoint (VIDEO)

Abdullah Tawalba, 19, was shot dead near an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian was shot dead and another wounded on Monday near an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

A spokesman for the Red Crescent, Mahmoud al-Saadi, said Israeli forces opened fire on two young men who were traveling on a motorcycle near the Jalameh checkpoint in the northern city of Jenin.

Executions at Military checkpoints, The 19 years old Palestinian Abdullah Tawalbah who was killed an hour ago by…

The two men were transferred to Jenin hospital. One succumbed to his wounds after he was shot in the head with a live round. He was identified by the Palestinian health ministry as 19-year-old Abdullah Tawalba.

The other unnamed man is in stable condition.

The Israeli army said its troops fired at “two assailants who hurled an explosive device” in the vicinity of the checkpoint, adding no soldiers were hurt.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

