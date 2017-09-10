WHO: Israel Delays or Denies Two in Every Five Gaza Patients Access to Healthcare Abroad

A doctor treats a patient at Gaza's Al-Shifaa Hospital (Photo: File)

Israeli authorities delayed or denied two out of every five patients in the Gaza Strip access to medical care outside of the besieged coastal enclave over the month of July, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

During that period, two Palestinians – a five-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man – died while waiting to receive permission to leave the blockaded territory for treatment.

Yousef Zourub, a 22-year-old man with Gaucher’s disease, had severe case of pneumonia and missed several appointments at Makassed Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem after his application for Israeli exit permit was delayed.

#WHO: #Israel Delays or Denies 2 in every 5 #Gaza Patients Access to Health Care Abroad. The Sickening Full of Hate Policies of #Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/jlZCjS4J02 — The Docterr (@docuterror) September 10, 2017

Following his application for the hospital appointment on July 16, Israeli General Security Services requested that Zourub appear for security interrogation at Israel’s Erez border crossing on that day. However, he died at the European Gaza Hospital on the day of the appointment.

In its monthly report on the referral of Gaza patients, WHO said that 42.6 percent of patients saw their permits either delayed or denied – 45 out of the total 1,847 applications were denied, while 742 were delayed with no response from Israel by the time of the patient’s hospital appointment.

Among those delayed were 153 minors and 89 people over 60 years old.

Meanwhile, the majority of permits for patients’ companions were either delayed or denied in June, with just 47.7 percent of the 2,013 applicants getting approval to accompany their loved ones to the hospital.

The report said 94 patients (57 males; 37 females) were requested for interrogation by the Israeli General Security Services at Erez during July. Only five were approved permits to travel for health care.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)