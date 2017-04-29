Women Protest in Front of Church of Nativity In Support of Hunger Strikers (VIDEO)

Apr 29 2017 / 8:45 am
Members of Israel’s right-wing National Religious Party said they wanted to 'celebrate the hunger strike'. (Photo: Maan)

Dozens of Palestinian hunger-striking prisoners’ mothers staged a sit-in outside the Nativity Church in Bethlehem in solidarity with their sons in Israeli jails, Palestinian Information Center reported.

According to the PIC reporter in Bethlehem, “the prisoner’s mothers and local activists gathered outside the Church while holding the striking prisoners’ photos and Palestinian flags.”

The participants also chanted slogans calling for standing firmly in support of the hunger strike till meeting the prisoners’ demands.

Palestinian prisoners have begun a hunger in Israeli jails on April 17 to improve their imprisonment conditions.

The hunger strike, led by Palestinian veteran prisoner Marwan Al-Barghouthi, has gained international attention, which made Israel further punish Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
