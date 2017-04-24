World Book Day Marked in Memory of Mahmoud Darwish (VIDEO)

Apr 24 2017 / 11:19 pm
Mahmoud Darwish, Palestine's national poet. (Photo: via MA'AN)

Fifteen cities around the Middle East marked World Book Day yesterday in memory of late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Sudan’s Education Without Borders Association in 11 cities around the country, similar events were also held in the capitals of Egypt and Oman and in Dubai, UAE and Jerusalem.

Sudanese novelist Sara Al-Jake said in Khartoum: “World Book Day brings writers and readers together where the writers read from their books in front of audience then discussions follow.”

“The event encourages young generations to critic books which paves the way for new writers to emerge on the cultural scene in Sudan,” she added.

