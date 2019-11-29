World Commemorates International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (VIDEO)

Senior officials joined ambassadors and other representatives from the international community in New York on Wednesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, officially observed each year on November 29.

Established in 1977, it marks the day in 1947 when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution partitioning Palestine into an Arab State and a Jewish State.

📆🇵🇸| International Day Of Solidarity With The Palestinian People ❤️#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/uVeUGTLlTe — In Palestine Today (@InPalToday) November 29, 2019

“Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains one of the most intractable challenges facing the international community,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres observed in his message for the day.

The UN chief said:

“Only constructive negotiations between the parties, in good faith, with support from the international community and adhering to long-standing United Nations resolutions and long-agreed parameters, will bring about a just and durable solution, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states”.

People all over the world express their solidarity with Palestinian people on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 29 November. 🇵🇸💪🏻#PalestineDay #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Ub7qGWKxFU — Palestine SunBird (@PalSunBird) November 28, 2019

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian people have endured more than 70 years of tragedies and crises, yet remain steadfast.

“The State of Palestine will continue engaging in efforts aimed to advance the rule of international law, including through the building of our national institutions, spreading the culture of peace and empowering our people, especially women and youth.”

The PFLP (popular front for the liberation of Palestine) has some of the best resistance music https://t.co/np0TPqzhKE — Babylonian Bolshevik (@AssyrianSR) November 22, 2019

The roughly eight million Palestinians live primarily in territory occupied by Israel, but also across the Middle East in countries such as Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

(UN News, PC, Social Media)