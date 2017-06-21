Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

World Council of Churches Pressed to Support BDS

Jun 21 2017 / 5:45 pm
Palestinian Christians are descendants of some of the oldest Christian communities in the world. (Photo: Social Media)

The National Coalition of Christian Organizations in Palestine (NCCOP) recently urged the World Council of Churches (WCC) to “recognize Israel as an apartheid state,” reported the Palestine News Network.

In the open letter, the Palestinian Christian organization pressed the WCC to defend the Palestinian right to advocate for BDS campaigns until Israel “complies with international law” and ends its regime of “occupation, apartheid and discriminations, and accepts [the right of] refugees to return to their home land and properties.”


In response to the letter, Omar Barghouti from the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions National Committee (BNC) praised the action, saying, “We sincerely hope that the World Council of Churches will do the right thing, as it did with apartheid South Africa, and adopt the coalition’s call to action in defense of human dignity…the World Council of Churches has the historic opportunity to further Palestinian hope for freedom and once again stand on the right side of history.”

About 200,000 Christian Palestinians currently reside in historic Palestine, descendants of some of the oldest Christian communities in the world.

The World Council of Churches includes 348 member churches in more than 110 countries, representing over 500 million Christians.

(Palestine Chronicle)

