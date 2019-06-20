World Refugee Day: Hamas Warns of Conspiracies against Palestine Refugees

Marking World Refugee Day, the Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in exile, Maher Salah, stressed that his movement must face the conspiracies facing Palestinian refugees, a statement said.

The Israeli occupation does not recognize the Palestinian refugees in violation of international resolutions.

Ahead of #WorldRefugeeDay, a UN report found that 71 million people were forcibly displaced at the end of 2018 https://t.co/gm29AAUl3C pic.twitter.com/0pHhdNVr6a — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 19, 2019

The Israeli occupation, in addition, continues to take measures to liquidate the Palestinian cause, in coordination with the US administration which is promoting the deal of the century which aimed to abolish the issue of the Palestinian refugees by ending UNRWA.

On the occasion of the World Refugee Day, Hamas reiterated that the issue of the Palestinian refugees is the fairest cause, calling for the implementation of all international resolutions related to them.

Salah said in the statement:

“We will continue to confront any plan intended to liquidate the issue of the Palestinian refugees and will uphold the refugees’ rights to return and self-determination without any condition.”

He added:

“The international community along with its humanitarian organizations, especially the UNRWA, should provide health care, relief, and development to Palestine refugees.”

Today is World Refugee Day.

Nearly one-third of the registered Palestine refugees, more than 1.5 million individuals, live in 58 recognized Palestine refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, the Syrian Arab Republic, the… https://t.co/elqTmSPUcL — If Americans Knew (@ifamericansknew) June 20, 2019

He continued:

“We reject UNRWA’s services to Palestinian refugees be cut off or halted and oppose any bid to move the UNRWA-provided services to the hosting countries.”

Salah renewed his movement’s call to all the hosting countries to grant the Palestinian refugees all their humanitarian and social rights and lift the sanctions imposed on them, as well as back their right to return and self-determination and reject resettlement.”

Today, 20th of June is the world Refugee Day. Ibrahim Nassar (30 years old) is Palestinian refugee from the third generation living with his family in Al-Fawwar refugee camp in the south of occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/1s8UyUiiSg — ActionAidPalestine (@AAPalestine) June 20, 2019

The senior Hamas leader also said:

“The Palestinian refugees have a right to take political action in support of the Palestinian cause and work towards ending the occupation and restoring their right of return, which should be guaranteed.”

*World Refugee Day* , international observance observed June 20 each year, is dedicated toraising awareness of the situation of refugeesthroughout the world. #FreePalestine #Palestine pic.twitter.com/nzgWrS5c6A — Palestinian Eve (@PalestinianEve1) June 20, 2019

Salah also said of refugees, that they “must have representation in the Palestinian institutions which is proportionate to their number.”

Palestinian refugees were displaced from their homes in 1948 by Zionist gangs using systematic terror, killings, destruction, and depopulation.

