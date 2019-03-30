Year of The People: Music for the March

Italian flute player and Palestine Chronicle Editor, Romana Rubeo.

Dedicated to Gaza’s Great March of Return

The Palestine Chronicle Presents:

The Year of the People, a musical medley arranged and performed by Italian flute player and Palestine Chronicle Editor, Romana Rubeo.

The two minute musical tribute to The Great March of Return consists of three short pieces, freely rearranged for transverse flute: “A las Mujeres” (“To the Women”), a song from the Spanish Civil War; “I ribelli della montagna” (“The rebels of the mountain”), and “Fischia il vento” (“The wind whistles”) two songs of Italian Resistance.

Please take a minute to think of the innocent lives – children, women and men who died along the Gaza fence, demanding their freedom and their human rights.

Palestine, we salute you.

In solidarity,

The Palestine Chronicle Family

(Palestine Chronicle)

