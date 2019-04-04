Young Israelis Prefer Netanyahu as PM, Older Prefer Gantz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoys a huge lead over rival Benny Gantz amongst young Israeli voters, reported the Times of Israel.

A pre-election survey by the Israel Democracy Institute has found that Netanyahu is favored by 42.5 percent of Israelis, while Blue and White leader Gantz is preferred by 40.5 percent.

Poll: "Among Israelis 65 and older, Gantz beat Netanyahu 53% to 35%. Among those 18-24, however, Netanyahu beat Gantz by a nearly 50-point margin of 65% to 17%" (Over half of ppl also said they didnt trust election surveys) https://t.co/dYLvglNULV — MAB (@MiriamABerger) April 4, 2019

However, the news site reported,

“Netanyahu’s great advantage lies in his appeal among the young, the poll found. The older the age group polled, the more likely they were to prefer Gantz.”

Among Israelis aged 65 and older, Gantz beat Netanyahu 53 percent to 35 percent. Among those 18-24, however, Netanyahu beat Gantz by a nearly 50-point margin of 65 percent to 17 percent.

In the 25- to 34-year-old group, Netanyahu also wins easily, by 54 percent to 33 percent, and among 35-44-year-olds, Netanyahu wins 64 per cent-24 percent.

Gantz more narrowly trumps Netanyahu in the 45-54 and 55-64 age brackets.

Over one-quarter, 27.5 percent, of Israelis said they do not trust the “integrity” of the Knesset elections, a figure much higher among Palestinian (39 percent) than Jewish citizens (25 percent).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)