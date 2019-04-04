Young Israelis Prefer Netanyahu as PM, Older Prefer Gantz

April 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via AJE)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoys a huge lead over rival Benny Gantz amongst young Israeli voters, reported the Times of Israel.

A pre-election survey by the Israel Democracy Institute has found that Netanyahu is favored by 42.5 percent of Israelis, while Blue and White leader Gantz is preferred by 40.5 percent.

However, the news site reported,

“Netanyahu’s great advantage lies in his appeal among the young, the poll found. The older the age group polled, the more likely they were to prefer Gantz.”

Among Israelis aged 65 and older, Gantz beat Netanyahu 53 percent to 35 percent. Among those 18-24, however, Netanyahu beat Gantz by a nearly 50-point margin of 65 percent to 17 percent.

In the 25- to 34-year-old group, Netanyahu also wins easily, by 54 percent to 33 percent, and among 35-44-year-olds, Netanyahu wins 64 per cent-24 percent.

Gantz more narrowly trumps Netanyahu in the 45-54 and 55-64 age brackets.

Over one-quarter, 27.5 percent, of Israelis said they do not trust the “integrity” of the Knesset elections, a figure much higher among Palestinian (39 percent) than Jewish citizens (25 percent).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.