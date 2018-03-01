Young Palestinians Abducted by Israeli Army

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday evening, a young Palestinian man from the al-Yamoun town, and obstructed traffic at Haifa Road, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and at Qabatia Junction, south of Jenin.

Media sources said the soldiers invaded and searched homes in al-Yamoun, and abducted Aneed Adel Hamdiyya, 34.

Israel holds over 6,000 Palestinians as political prisoners. The UK government must press Israel to end its illegal detention policies! #StopAD #IsraeliApartheidWeek https://t.co/UMiQcCuM3z — War on Want (@WarOnWant) February 24, 2018

They added that the soldiers also invaded and ransacked the home of a political prisoner, identified as Bajes Hamdiyya.

In related news, the soldiers installed a military roadblock near Kafr Dan village, and at Qabatia junction, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

This episode follows the kidnapping of another Palestinian Boy, arrested after he fell unconscious as a result of the violent beating by the occupation soldiers.

Palestinian Boy Abducted by Israeli IDF Terrorists after he Fainted from the Physical Violence#IDFterrorist #GroupPalestine https://t.co/RQezUUQjtt pic.twitter.com/8qDZLptJUR — Ariyana Love (@AmbassadorOPTV) March 1, 2018

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)