Yousef Slams UK Over Refusal to Apologize for Balfour Declaration

An archive photo of UK Foreign Secretary Lord Arthur Balfour. (Photo: File)

Isam Yousef, the head of the Popular International Committee for the Support of Gaza, said “the UK’s refusal to apologize for Balfour Declaration constitutes a renewal of the ill-famed promise.”

In a press statement on Saturday, Yousef noted, “We adhere to our land and right of return. We promise our current and coming generations to liberate our lands”.

The UK Government refuses to apologise to Palestinians, expresses pride in the establishment of #Israel https://t.co/zbfYJQrMZm #Balfour — Kamel Hawwash (@kamelhawwash) April 22, 2017

“Every Palestinian refugee, who was displaced because of Balfour Declaration, will return to his homeland Palestine and Israeli occupation will be brought to an end”, he underlined.

A group of activists have collected 11,000 signatures calling for the UK to apologize for the Palestinians over the Balfour Declaration, in which the British Foreign Secretary then had promised on November 1917 to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)