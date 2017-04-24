Yousef Slams UK Over Refusal to Apologize for Balfour Declaration

Apr 24 2017 / 2:25 pm
An archive photo of UK Foreign Secretary Lord Arthur Balfour. (Photo: File)

Isam Yousef, the head of the Popular International Committee for the Support of Gaza, said “the UK’s refusal to apologize for Balfour Declaration constitutes a renewal of the ill-famed promise.”

In a press statement on Saturday, Yousef noted, “We adhere to our land and right of return. We promise our current and coming generations to liberate our lands”.

“Every Palestinian refugee, who was displaced because of Balfour Declaration, will return to his homeland Palestine and Israeli occupation will be brought to an end”, he underlined.

A group of activists have collected 11,000 signatures calling for the UK to apologize for the Palestinians over the Balfour Declaration, in which the British Foreign Secretary then had promised on November 1917 to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 24 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors