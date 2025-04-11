10 Family Members, Including Seven Children, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli attacks on Gaza intensify as civilians face mass displacement, rising child deaths, and a deepening humanitarian blockade.

The Civil Defense in Gaza reported that an Israeli airstrike carried out before dawn on Friday killed 10 members of a single family, including seven children, in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

According to Civil Defense, the victims’ bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis following the targeting of the Al-Farra family home in the Al-Mahta neighborhood in central Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources said that one person was killed and several others were wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah, in southern Gaza. Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike on the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.

A child was killed and others were injured when Israeli forces bombed a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza, according to Al-Jazeera. Meanwhile, ongoing Israeli bombing and artillery shelling in the northern parts of Rafah.

The day before yesterday, Israeli occupation forces reportedly demolished Palestinian homes in Rafah, also in southern Gaza, A-Jazeera reported.

Intense Israeli bombardment of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/erNCW0ZvpD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 11, 2025

Evacuation Warnings

The Israeli army has issued warnings for residents in several neighborhoods of Gaza City—Zaytoun, Shejaiya, and Tuffah—urging them to evacuate their homes ahead of planned assaults.

An Israeli army spokesperson posted on X that the military had issued “an urgent and serious warning” to residents of Shejaiya, Al-Jadida, Al-Turkman, Tasbe’at Infud, Al-Zeitoun Al-Sharqi, Al-Nour, and Al-Tuffah. He stated that Israeli forces are operating “with extreme force” in these areas and instructed civilians to move to designated shelters in western Gaza City—though no such shelters currently exist.

At the same time, Israeli forces continue to close all crossings into Gaza, cutting off access to food and essential supplies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory warned that ongoing restrictions on aid could worsen malnutrition and increase child mortality.

The Gaza Ministry of Health stated that 60,000 children are now at risk of severe health complications due to malnutrition.

Four Palestinians were killed and many others wounded after Israeli shelling hit a house north of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/eTxiUmdc9C — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 11, 2025

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that Israel is blocking 75% of UN humanitarian missions from entering Gaza. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, he said the total blockade imposed since March 2 has halted the delivery of all food and medical supplies.

Tedros stressed that the blockade is forcing families in Gaza into extreme hunger, depriving them of clean water, shelter, and healthcare, and significantly raising the risk of illness and death.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, AJA)