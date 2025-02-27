10 Israelis Injured in Karkur Operation as Palestinian Resistance Escalates

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A run-over and stabbing operation in Karkur leaves 10 Israelis injured, including two in critical condition.

Ten Israelis were injured on Thursday in a run-over and stabbing operation in Karkur, south of Haifa, including two in critical condition, Israeli media reported.

The operation, which took place in a shopping area, is the latest in a series of resistance actions inside Israel since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza.

According to Israeli Channel 13, a man first ran over a group of people, then rammed into a police vehicle before exiting the car and stabbing two policemen.

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that Israeli forces shot and killed the perpetrator at the scene.

Israeli Army Radio identified the author of the operation as a 24-year-old Palestinian holding Israeli citizenship from the town of Umm al-Fahm.

Israeli police said they are combing the area in search of other suspects.

🚨 BREAKING | 10 Israelis were injured, including 3 in critical condition, in a car-ramming operation near Hadera in occupied Palestine, according to the latest reports. #Palestine #Hadera pic.twitter.com/A5D6IbGzCz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 27, 2025

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas described the operation as a message that resistance across Palestine is ongoing, despite Israel’s military escalation in Gaza and repression in the West Bank.

Hamas said in a statement that the operation proves that the occupation’s attempts to break the will of the Palestinian people are failing.

Over the past two years, resistance operations inside Israel and the occupied West Bank have seen a significant rise.

According to a report by the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies, 82 operations were carried out inside the so-called Green Line during this period, from Katzrin in the north to Beersheba in the south — with the largest concentration in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

The increase in operations reflects a shift in the geography of Palestinian resistance, extending beyond the occupied West Bank to areas inside the 1948 territories, despite Israel’s military campaigns and widespread arrests.

(PC, AJA)