By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 110 Palestinians and injured 901, while blocking essential aid and recovery efforts, Euro-Med Monitor reports.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said it has documented “the killing of at least 110 Palestinians” since the Gaza ceasefire began last month, with an average of about six deaths per day.

“These victims include both new fatalities, killed directly by the Israeli army, and individuals who succumbed to their prior injuries after Israel denied the right to travel abroad for treatment,” the Geneva-based rights body said in a recent report.

In addition, “901 Palestinians have been injured since the ceasefire, averaging 47 injuries per day.”

Despite ceasefire, Israel continues to commit genocide in Gazahttps://t.co/wgTfrCoAxF — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) February 12, 2025

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire on January 19, 2025, the organization noted, “Israel continues to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip by denying Palestinians the basic necessities for survival and imposing conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.”

It said that Israel “is not content with the mass killings and devastation it inflicted on Gaza over the past 15 months.”

Humanitarian Aid Concerns

“Now, it is enforcing measures to effectively kill the population through an illegal, total siege that blocks the flow of basic supplies and humanitarian aid, prevents the repair of essential infrastructure, and denies services indispensable for survival,” Euro-Med Monitor added.

In the absence of meaningful international pressure to end its ongoing crimes, “these violations continue unabated.”

Temporary shelters and other aid provisions were seen at the Gaza border on Thursday. It follows fears the ceasefire would collapse after Hamas briefly said it would suspend the release of Israeli captives on Saturday if Israel continued to neglect its aid quotas under the deal. pic.twitter.com/ironXmBoZo — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 13, 2025

The organization also pointed out that thousands remain missing beneath the rubble, yet recovery efforts “are still hampered by Israel’s deliberate delays in allowing the necessary equipment” into the enclave.

Recovery operations were currently being carried out “with manual tools or basic equipment that is not suitable” for dealing with thousands of tonnes of rubble.

“As of right now, 571 dead bodies have been recovered in the Strip, at a rate of 30 per day,” the rights body said.

Medical Evacuations

Euro-Med Monitor also highlighted that since the ceasefire, “only a handful of injured and ill Palestinians from Gaza have been permitted to travel abroad for treatment, leaving thousands at risk of death due to Israel’s ongoing denial of their right to receive treatment.”

Under the truce agreement, 50 Palestinians were expected to be medically evacuated per day, along with three escorts, through the Rafah crossing at the border with Egypt.

Israel has also obstructed the rehabilitation of destroyed hospitals and blocked the entry of medical supplies, medications, and equipment, said the organization.

The “ongoing and illegal” restrictions by Israel were preventing the entry of temporary shelters, tents, and basic supplies for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians whose homes it has destroyed, according to Euro-Med Monitor.

This “has worsened” their suffering under harsh weather conditions, “as there are no adequate shelters available because Israel demolished most of the homes and shelters in the Strip.”

Essential Infrastructure

The organization also pointed out that Israel was “deliberately obstructing” the restoration of essential infrastructure, including water and sewage systems, “endangering civilian lives and worsening environmental and health crises.”

There have also been restrictions on essential food production supplies, “threatening large-scale famine” in Gaza.

Food stocks are depleting, and residents are unable to farm, fish, or secure food for their families, it noted.

“Through these measures, Israel seeks to make the Palestinian population entirely dependent on its decisions regarding humanitarian aid, which has become the remaining primary source of food for the people of Gaza,” said the organization.

Call to UN

Euro-Med Monitor called on the international community and the United Nations to “act urgently” to hold Israel accountable “for its ongoing crimes against Palestinians.”

This includes enforcing effective sanctions, halting all military, financial, and political support, and immediately suspending all arms sales, transfers, and purchases, including export licenses and military aid, it emphasized.

On Thursday, mobile homes and heavy equipment were seen entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, signaling efforts to address the dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had recently announced a freeze on the handover of Israeli prisoners, over Israel’s failure to uphold the humanitarian commitments outlined in the agreement.

(The Palestine Chronicle)