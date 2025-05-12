15 Killed in Israeli Attack on Jabaliya School, amid Trump’s Praise for Hamas’ Move

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 15 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Jabaliya.

At least 15 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a girls’ school in Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip, early Monday morning, Al-Jazeera reported.

This attack occurred just hours after US President Donald Trump praised Hamas’ announcement of its intention to release Israeli-American prisoner Idan Alexander, held in Gaza, and expressed hope for an end to the ongoing war.

Palestinian media indicated that Israeli shelling targeted the Fatima Bint Asad School, which also serves as a shelter for displaced people in Jabaliya al-Balad. The attack left several dead and injured.

In a separate incident, one Palestinian was killed, and others, including children, were wounded when Israeli forces struck a civilian gathering in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Journalist Mahmoud Abusalama reports from Fatema Bani Assad School in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, where a heinous massacre was perpetrated by Israeli warplanes last night, slaughtering over 15 displaced Palestinians and injuring dozens while they were asleep. pic.twitter.com/xfQtmYYYMF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 12, 2025

A father and his daughter were also killed in an Israeli artillery strike on their home in the Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City. The bodies of the victims were carried by Palestinians from the Arab Baptist Hospital in the city.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft bombed a house near the Hamad Al-Hasanat Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip. A Palestinian woman was reported killed in an Israeli attack targeting a mosque west of the Nuseirat camp.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent further reported that Israeli forces renewed their violent bombing campaign over the cities of Gaza and Rafah.

The Israeli military also launched a series of intense airstrikes coinciding with extensive house demolitions in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa TV reported that the Israeli warplanes were carrying out aggressive raids on Rafah, with the explosions heard throughout Gaza.

A devastated Palestinian youth is staying bewildered next to the bodies of several loved ones who were brutally slaughtered last night in an Israeli airstrike on Fatema Bani Assad School in Jabalia, northern Gaza, currently serving as a shelter for displaced families. At least… pic.twitter.com/OBzeelY6xF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 12, 2025

This escalation comes hours after President Trump praised Hamas’ announcement on Sunday that it would release Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American held captive in Gaza. In a social media post, Trump referred to the war as “brutal” and expressed hope that the release of Alexander would mark the first step toward ending the war. He also called for the release of all prisoners and an end to the fighting.

Hamas confirmed that it would release Alexander, following discussions with the US administration in recent days.

The Palestinian Resistance movement also expressed its willingness to begin intensive negotiations, with the goal of reaching a final agreement to cease hostilities and facilitate a prisoner exchange.

They also proposed the establishment of an independent committee to govern the Gaza Strip, ensuring long-term peace, stability, reconstruction, and an end to the blockade.

(PC, AJA)