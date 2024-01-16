158 Palestinians Killed in 24 Hours as Israel Carries out 15 Massacres in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

158 Palestinians have been killed and 320 were wounded in the last 24 hours as Israel committed 15 massacres against Palestinian civilians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least 20 people were killed following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house belonging to the Al-Sousi family, in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in the center of Gaza City.

Following the bombing, dozens of dead bodies and injured individuals were transferred to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex west of the city.

The Israeli military air force carried out an airstrike that targeted a house belonging to the Al-Haddad family, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of 11 people.

Shahad Harbi Al-Haddad, who was seriously injured as a result of the bombardment, is the only survivor of her family.

At least 11 people were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building south of the city, without previous warning.

The casualties were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital. Additionally, seven people arrived at Nasser Hospital in the city.

Israeli fighter jets carried out intense airstrikes targeting Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps, resulting in the killing of seven people and the injury of several others.

A Palestinian civilian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house belonging to the Al-Muznar family in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza City.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes launched violent airstrikes targeting the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun, and the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The city of Khan Yunis was also targeted in the non-stop Israeli bombardment against the enclave.

For the fifth day in a row, the complete interruption of communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continues, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

This is at least the seventh time that communications have been completely cut off from the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

