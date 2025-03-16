22 Years Since Rachel Corrie’s Killing: A Legacy of Solidarity and Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On March 16, 2003, American peace activist Rachel Corrie was killed by an Israeli bulldozer as she tried to stop the demolition of a Palestinian home in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza.

Corrie, just 23 years old at the time, was a member of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a group dedicated to nonviolent resistance against Israeli occupation.

She had traveled from her hometown of Olympia, Washington, to the Gaza Strip, where she lived among Palestinian families, documented human rights violations, and stood alongside civilians facing the daily brutality of occupation.

On the day of her death, Corrie acted as a human shield, standing in front of a 60-ton D9 bulldozer, manufactured by Caterpillar Inc. and operated by Israeli forces.

The bulldozer was preparing to demolish a Palestinian home when it advanced toward her.

Eyewitnesses say the driver continued forward, crushing Corrie beneath the massive machine.

Despite desperate calls from fellow activists for the operator to stop, the bulldozer ran her over and then reversed. She was pronounced dead twenty minutes later.

Denial and Impunity

Following the killing, Israel denied responsibility, claiming the incident was an accident.

The Israeli military accused Corrie and other activists of engaging in illegal activity, absolving the bulldozer operator of any wrongdoing.

Her family later pursued legal action, but in 2012, an Israeli court ruled that Israel was not liable for her death, dismissing the case.

A Voice for Palestine

Born on April 10, 1979, Rachel Corrie was known for her passionate commitment to peace and justice.

She spent much of her time in Gaza documenting and exposing Israeli human rights violations, often writing essays and sharing photographs that painted a harrowing picture of life under occupation. Her words and actions continue to inspire activists worldwide.

