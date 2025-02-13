24 Days of Bloodshed: Jenin and the West Bank Face Relentless Israeli Assault

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continue their deadly campaign in the West Bank, killing Palestinians, demolishing infrastructure, and escalating military operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian near the Shomron military base in the northern West Bank, according to Israeli media reports.

The incident occurred as the Israeli army continued its large-scale operations across Jenin and other areas in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli sources claimed that the Palestinian man attempted to carry out an attack on the central army base south of Nablus.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Palestinian, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, rammed the gate of the military base before being shot. The Israeli army stated that it is still working to verify his identity.

Ongoing Raids in Jenin

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued their raids and arrests in Jenin and its refugee camp for the 24th consecutive day. The attacks have so far resulted in the killing of 26 Palestinians and the displacement of thousands.

Al-Jazeera reported, citing local sources, that an Israeli drone bombed a vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin on Thursday morning. The vehicle was struck three times, though no injuries were reported.

Armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces erupted again in Jenin camp, with the army firing flares over the area.

Three Palestinians were injured while attempting to enter the camp to check on their property.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources stated that Israeli snipers have positioned themselves on rooftops and are targeting anyone trying to reach the besieged camp.

Military reinforcements, including bulldozers, were also deployed, further destroying infrastructure and civilian properties.

Clashes in Nur Shams, Tulkarm

Fierce battles have also been reported in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood of the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, as Israeli forces continue their operations in the area for the fifth straight day.

The Saraya Al-Quds-Tulkarm Battalion stated that its fighters are engaged in heavy confrontations with Israeli forces, targeting enemy positions with direct gunfire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters, in coordination with other resistance factions, had set up ambushes against Israeli troops in Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps. The group mourned Khaled Mustafa Amer, who was killed after an Israeli infantry unit was ambushed in Nur Shams.

The Israeli army confirmed the killing of three Palestinians in Nour Shams and claimed that its forces had killed more than 60 resistance fighters, detained over 210 individuals, and destroyed 30 structures during its ongoing operation in the northern West Bank.

Raids in Jerusalem and Beyond

Israeli forces also stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, conducting searches in Palestinian homes and deploying large numbers of troops throughout the area.

A reconnaissance drone was spotted flying over the camp as the military maintained a high state of alert, according to Al-Jazeera.

The raids extended to several other locations, including Kafr Naama west of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and the old Askar camp in Nablus.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

According to official Palestinian data, 911 Palestinians have been killed, around 7,000 injured, and 14,500 arrested during this period.

(PC, AJA)