300 Gaza Children, Women Killed in One ‘Horrifying Night’ – Haaretz

A Haaretz investigation details how Israeli airstrikes killed 436 Palestinians in a single night, including 183 children, as hospitals collapsed under the weight of carnage.

The Israeli army killed nearly 300 Palestinian women and children in one single night, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.

According to the report, citing official data from the Palestinian Health Ministry, the devastating Israeli airstrike on Gaza in the early hours of March 18 killed at least 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, 94 women, and 34 elderly people.

The attack, one of the deadliest since the war began, ended a two-month ceasefire and drew condemnation from UN agencies for its indiscriminate toll on civilians.

While Israeli media hailed the operation as ‘one of the greatest preemptive strikes in military history,’ Haaretz found no evidence to support claims of ‘300 terrorists liquidated.’

Hospitals Overwhelmed by Carnage

Medical staff described scenes of chaos as hospitals were flooded with casualties. Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, told Al Jazeera:

“This morning there were 50 bodies in the ER and another 30 bodies in the morgue refrigerator. The operating rooms were full, and many of the wounded died before our eyes because we couldn’t treat them.”

The report also cited Dr. Sakib Rokadiya, a British volunteer surgeon at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, as saying: “What stunned doctors was the number of children… Just child after child, young patient after young patient.”

Civilian Toll

The Israeli military claimed the strikes targeted “dozens of terror targets”, including senior Hamas officials like Mahmoud Abu Watfa (deputy interior minister) and Yasser Harb (political bureau member).

Israeli media initially celebrated the operation, with Maariv calling it “one of the greatest preemptive operations in military history” and claiming 300 Palestinian fighters were killed.

However, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported only 125 men under 65 killed—far fewer than Israel’s claim—and evidence suggests the victims were non-combatants.

According to the ministry, entire bloodlines were erased. In Rafah, 17 members of the Jarghoun family perished; in Gaza City, 27 of the al-Hattab family were killed.

“Some of the munitions hit tent camps of displaced persons,” the report added.

UNICEF called March 18 “one of the largest single-day child death tolls in the last year.”

The report also highlighted that “the attacks came nearly three weeks after the imposition of a total siege on the Strip – the longest since the start of the war.”

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Haaretz)