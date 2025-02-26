37 Days of Aggression: Israel Intensifies Attacks on Jenin, Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces escalate military operations in the West Bank, threatening demolitions in Nur Shams camp and deploying new armored vehicles to Jenin amid ongoing violence and displacement.

The Israeli army has threatened to demolish 11 homes in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, claiming it is to pave a road connecting the camp square to the Al-Manshiya neighborhood.

Residents were warned late Tuesday to evacuate their belongings ahead of the demolitions. Similar demolitions have taken place in the past in Jenin and Tulkarm as Israeli forces expanded road networks at the expense of Palestinian homes.

For the 37th consecutive day, Israel’s military operations continue in the northern West Bank, targeting Jenin and its camp, while Tulkarm and its camp have been under attack for 31 days. Nur Shams camp has been stormed for 18 days straight.

Eyewitnesses told the Anadolu News Agency that Israeli forces have deployed new armored vehicles to the Jenin camp, just two days after sending three tanks to the area.

Palestinian Red Crescent: The organization has stated it is unable to respond to dozens of emergency calls from families trapped in Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, West Bank, due to ongoing demolition operations by the occupation.

This comes amid a broader military escalation in the West Bank, with Israeli forces conducting raids across multiple cities and refugee camps, including Aqabat Jaber (Jericho), Qalqilya, and Qalandia (north of Jerusalem).

On Sunday evening, Israeli tanks stormed the Jenin refugee camp, marking the first such military escalation in the area since 2002, during the “Operation Defensive Shield” invasion.

Meanwhile, violence escalated in Nablus, where Israeli forces killed a Palestinian who succumbed to his wounds and wounded more than 30 others during an assault on the western cemetery area. Armed clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces before the army withdrew.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Al-Shaheen Groups confirmed their fighters engaged in heavy clashes with Israeli troops in Nablus.

At a press conference in Holon near Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue military operations in the West Bank.

Jenin Media Committee: Israeli aggression on Jenin and its camp has entered its 37th consecutive day, resulting in the martyrdom of 27 citizens and the displacement of thousands. Over 120 homes have been completely destroyed, with dozens more partially damaged.

Since January 21, Israel has intensified its assault under “Operation Iron Wall,” targeting Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas, leaving at least 62 Palestinians killed, displacing thousands, and causing widespread destruction.

Palestinian authorities warn that these actions are part of a broader Israeli strategy to annex the West Bank, effectively eliminating the possibility of a two-state solution.

Since the genocide in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have ramped up attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Official data reports at least 924 Palestinians were killed, 7,000 were injured, and 14,500 detained in the West Bank alone.

With US support, between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israel committed genocide in Gaza, killing over 160,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, with more than 14,000 still missing.

(PC, AJA)