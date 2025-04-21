37 Killed in Relentless Israeli Strikes as WHO Slams Gaza Medical Blockade

The World Health Organization warns of a looming health catastrophe in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue and aid access remains blocked.



At least 37 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, according to local sources, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate under Israel’s ongoing blockade.

At least four people were killed and several injured, while others remain missing, after an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential home in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

This raises the number of those killed in Khan Yunis alone since Monday morning to seven.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli drone strike killed a Palestinian man and his wife as they sheltered in a tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

Medical Aid Blocked

Amid the intensifying assault, Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Eastern Mediterranean, said that Israel has blocked the entry of critical medical equipment into Gaza since March.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, she described the health conditions in the besieged enclave as “alarming,” and urged the international community to pressure for the immediate reopening of Gaza’s crossings.

“The population is suffering from the full spectrum of epidemics, chronic illnesses, and war-related injuries,” she warned.

In a related development, a Palestinian-American medical team attempting to deliver aid and perform surgeries in Gaza said they were denied entry despite receiving Israeli approval 10 days earlier.

A doctor with the Palestinian-American Bridge team said they traveled to Jordan in preparation, only to be turned away without explanation. The same team had previously entered Gaza in January and July.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.