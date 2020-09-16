38 after the Massacre: Remembering Sabra and Shatila

On this day, September 16, in 1982, several thousand Palestinians at the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Lebanon were brutally massacred by the Lebanese phalange militias at the behest of the Israeli military, which had besieged and bombarded the area for days.

The massacre took place during Israel’s occupation of Lebanon, soon after the Israeli occupation army, under the leadership of late Israeli leader Ariel Sharon, had occupied the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

16 September 1982 – 38 years ago one of the bloodiest chapters in Palestinian history unfolded in a refugee camp in Lebanon.#SabraAndShatila massacre pic.twitter.com/iOnZqE13Po — maria ⏳✌🏼 (@1maria_ml) September 15, 2020

Working closely with Lebanese militants, the Israeli army allowed the militias access to the camps and, knowing fully that civilians were being massacred inside the camps, the Israeli military prevented any Palestinian from escaping.

The massacre claimed the lives of at least 3,000 Palestinian refugees.

35 years ago today was the Sabra and Shatila massacre. On September 16, 1982 around 3,500 Palestinian refugees were brutally murdered in Beirut, Lebanon. Never forget. #صبرا_وشاتيلا pic.twitter.com/FbU940JyCV — asahla 🇵🇸 (@asahla_taha) September 16, 2020

For three days of constant killings, the Israeli military continued its siege and prevented international humanitarian workers and journalists from entering. At night, Israeli soldiers fired flares to keep the night sky lit so as to allow the militiamen to see their way through the narrow alleys of the camps.

The massacre went on from September 16-18.

A very terrible moment 38 years ago 💔 Sabra and Shatila

16 – 18 September 1982 Never Forget

Never Forgive #Group4Palestine#SobatPalestinaINA pic.twitter.com/K2iNeqJioH — ﾟ･:*✿ 𝑁𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑖 𝐷𝑒𝑤𝑖 ✿*:･ﾟ (@Nastiti_666) September 16, 2020

As the bloodbath concluded, Israeli bulldozers began the task of digging mass graves with the hope of concealing the extent of the crime.

In 1983, Israel’s Kahana Commission found that Ariel Sharon, the Israeli Defense Minister at the time, bore “personal responsibility” for the slaughter of Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

Sabra and Shatila massacre of 1982: Israel was complicit—and the US was responsible. https://t.co/hmVVPOgdhH — IMEU (@theIMEU) September 16, 2020

The massacre at Sabra and Shatila was a direct consequence of Israel‘s violation of the American-brokered ceasefire and the impunity bestowed on Israel by the United States and the international community to do as it pleases in occupied Lebanon.

This massacre, as well as other massacres against Palestinian and Lebanese civilians, went unpunished by the international community.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)