A Palestinian journalist was also shot and injured by Israeli forces while he was reporting on home demolitions in the town of Rafat, northwest of Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a vehicle in Ramallah on Wednesday, injuring four Palestinians, while the army continued to demolish homes amid an ongoing military offensive across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian journalist Yusuf Shhadeh was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces while covering the forces' demolition operations in Rafat town, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

The army fired live bullets at the vehicle in the Ein Sabah neighborhood, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. A young man was injured in the shoulder and foot, while a girl was also injured in the shoulder and two other girls were injured by bullet fragments. They were also assaulted by the occupation forces.

A Palestinian journalist, Yusuf Shhadeh, was also shot and injured by occupation forces while he was reporting on home demolitions in the town of Rafat, northwest of Jerusalem, the Quds News Network reported.

Hebron (Al-Khalil)

Also on Wednesday, the Israeli army detonated two Palestinian homes in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Witnesses told the Anadolu news agency that Israeli forces stormed the apartments of Ahmad Al-Haimouni and Muhammad Misk early in the morning and blew them up.

Israeli authorities accuse Haimouni and Misk of involvement in a shooting attack that killed seven Israelis last October.

Israeli authorities accuse Haimouni and Misk of involvement in a shooting attack that killed seven Israelis last October.

The Israeli policy of Palestinian home demolitions, especially for Palestinians who carry out attacks against Israeli targets, is widely seen as a form of internationally-prohibited collective punishment, Anadolu reported.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 65 people and displacing thousands.

Nur Shams

In the Nur Shams refugee camp east of Tulkarm, Israeli forces issued notifications on Wednesday of their intentions to demolish 17 homes, bringing the total number of homes demolished or set to be demolished to 28, WAFA reported.

Nihad Al-Shawish, head of the Nur Shams Camp’s Popular Committee, told WAFA that the Israeli authorities intended to demolish the homes in the Al-Manshiyya neighborhood under the pretext of creating a new road. This, the report said, would l alter the camp’s landscape and geography at the expense of dozens of long-established homes.

Massive destruction of Palestinian homes and infrastructure due to the wide-scale demolition campaign carried out by Israeli occupation forces during their ongoing aggression on Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm.

The families were reportedly given a deadline between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM to leave their homes.

Since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on the camp 25 days ago, the Nur Shams has been subjected to an escalating onslaught with occupation forces carrying out repeated raids on homes, blowing up doors, evicting residents at gunpoint and turning the properties into military outposts, the report noted.

The army continues to impose its siege on Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, preventing any entry or exit from them.

Fatah Office Raided

Also on Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the Fatah organization’s office in the Tulkarm district, causing extensive damage, WAFA reported.

The secretary of Fatah in Tulkarem, Eyad Jarad, told WAFA that Israeli forces stormed the office after blowing up its main gate.

Israeli occupation forces demolish more Palestinian homes in Tulkarm as the military invasion of the camp continues for the seventh week in a row.

They conducted “a thorough search, ransacked its contents and scattered files, images of slain Palestinians, the Palestinian flag and movement banners on the ground.”

Earlier, the occupation forces raided two money exchange shops in Tulkarm, after blowing up its doors, the report noted.

Jerusalem Homes Demolished

Homes were also demolished in occupied East Jerusalem this week, WAFA reported, citing the Israeli human rights organization Ir Amin.

Israeli occupation forces demolished the home of Palestinian prisoner Hail Dhiyab in the town of Rafat, northwest of occupied Jerusalem — part of Israel's ongoing policy of collective punishment against Palestinian families.

Four buildings were demolished, including a residential home in the town of Beit Hanina and three apartments in the town of Issawiya. Six families were affected by the demolitions.

According to Ir Amim data, WAFA reported, that the year 2024 witnessed a 14 percent increase in home demolitions in East Jerusalem compared to 2023.

Since the beginning of 2025, 46 buildings have already been demolished – and indications are that this phenomenon is on the rise.

"They want to displace us without anyone noticing." In The FloodGate's latest episode, Alaa Hathleen from Masafer Yatta talks about settler attacks, ethnic cleansing, and why there is no two-state solution for Palestine.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank, where at least 930 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal Jewish settlers since the start of Israel’s military assault on Gaza in October 2023, according to the Health Ministry, cited by Anadolu.

