47 Killed in Gaza, Including 14 Aid Workers, as Israel Targets Displaced Civilians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed 47 Palestinians—including 14 aid workers—in a single day of intensified attacks across Gaza, targeting civilians amid deepening famine and displacement.

47 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Wednesday, among them 14 aid workers, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

According to reports by eyewitness accounts, Israeli airstrikes targeted homes, civilian gatherings, and tents sheltering displaced people in multiple areas of Gaza—including the north, center, and south—resulting in numerous casualties.

Hospitals in central Gaza, including Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Martyrs, reported that 14 civilians were killed and more than 100 injured when Israeli forces struck Palestinians waiting for aid near the Netzarim junction.

In Gaza City’s Zaytoun neighborhood, an airstrike on the Manasra family home killed three people, including a child, and wounded several others.

An Israeli strike on a home in the Maghazi refugee camp killed ten more Palestinians and left others injured.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, two tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area were bombed, killing eight people, including children.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that hospitals had received 144 dead and 560 wounded in the past 24 hours alone.

Medical sources confirmed that 30 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 11 near US aid distribution points following Israeli bombardment on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/U9O6BdsALN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2025

Massacres amid Famine

These attacks come as Gaza continues to face catastrophic humanitarian conditions due to Israel’s ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.

For months, Israel has enforced a crippling blockade on the Strip, allowing only a trickle of humanitarian aid to enter. Starving Palestinians gather around the few aid trucks that arrive, often becoming targets of direct Israeli fire or falling victim to looting by armed gangs reportedly supported by Tel Aviv, part of a broader strategy to sow chaos.

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has carried out multiple attacks on Palestinians waiting for food, killing dozens and injuring hundreds, forcing them to choose between starvation and the risk of being shot.

Since October 7, 2023, and with full backing from the United States, Israel has waged a campaign of genocide in Gaza marked by mass killings, forced starvation, destruction, and displacement, while disregarding global appeals and legally binding rulings from the International Court of Justice.

To date, the war of extermination has left an estimated 185,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them women and children, with more than 11,000 reported missing. Hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced, and famine has taken the lives of many, including children. Entire neighborhoods lie in ruins.

(PC, AJA)