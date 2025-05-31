60 Killed in 24 Hours amid Aid Blockade, Worsening Famine in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s civilians face death by hunger and bombardment as global institutions decry deliberate deprivation.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of 60 Palestinians and treated 284 others wounded in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

As famine spreads rapidly, hundreds of aid trucks remain stranded at closed border crossings. Since October 7, 2023, the death toll from Israel’s ongoing assault has reached 54,381, with at least 124,054 wounded.

In the southern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis. Another was killed, and one injured, in an Israeli airstrike targeting the al-Sikka area in central Gaza.

In Rafah, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians attempting to reach an aid distribution point west of the city, killing two and injuring dozens more.

Meanwhile, residents of Khan Yunis laid to rest several victims of recent Israeli bombings in funerals held at the city’s Nasser Hospital.

The Khuza’a Municipality, east of Khan Yunis, has declared the town a complete disaster area.

The municipality reported that Israeli bombardment has devastated every aspect of life in the town. Homes have been flattened, and the destruction has extended to health centers, schools, and basic infrastructure. Civilians were forced to flee under bombardment, and now face catastrophic humanitarian conditions, scattered across the south.

Recent images published by Israeli media show the town completely leveled.

Health System in Collapse

The director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex told Al-Jazeera on Saturday that the hospital is operating at only 20% capacity due to the destruction of Gaza’s health system.

He described the situation as tragic, saying patients with kidney failure are dying daily because they cannot receive treatment. International organizations are attempting to provide aid, he added, but the occupation continues to block access.

Meanwhile, Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, warned that children and adults in Gaza are dying from hunger and famine, a direct result of Israel’s crippling blockade.

She stated that famine has reached catastrophic levels, with widespread malnutrition and a desperate shortage of food and medicine.

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a near-total closure of Gaza’s crossings, denying access to humanitarian aid for 90 consecutive days. Aid trucks have piled up at the borders while famine claims more lives.

For 18 years, Gaza has endured a blockade that has now rendered 1.5 million people homeless due to the ongoing war and destruction.

Balkhy also highlighted the dire state of public health in Gaza: poor sanitation, collapsed healthcare infrastructure, and the rapid spread of diseases. Over 42% of essential medicines and vaccines are unavailable, and around 64% of medical equipment is no longer functional.

Despite the collapse, she praised the resilience of Gaza’s healthcare workers, who continue to operate under impossible conditions.

Common health issues now include skin diseases, respiratory infections, multiple complications, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Almost daily, Palestinians attempting to access aid—especially from distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—are being shot and killed by Israeli forces.

