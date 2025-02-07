66 Bodies Discovered: Mass Graves Unearthed in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

66 bodies were found buried beneath Israeli military fortifications in Gaza, as mass graves continue to be uncovered in the wake of Israel’s assaults.

At least 66 martyrs were found on Friday beneath sand mounds constructed by the Israeli military in Northern Gaza during the large-scale aggression launched on the area.

37 bodies were found in the city of Jabaliya, and 29 more bodies were recovered in the Shati refugee camp.

“Israeli bulldozing operations caused the burial of Palestinians under sand mounds used by the army for fortification in several areas of Gaza City and the north,” the Palestinian Civil Defense’s spokesperson said.

“Many graves have yet to be discovered, as Palestinians were forced to bury their dead in streets, squares, and public parks during the Israeli ground operation,” he added.

Despite the limited resources and harsh weather conditions, Civil Defense teams are still working to recover bodies beneath the rubble and piles of sand left behind by the Israeli Army’s military operations, which left 88% of Gaza’s infrastructure destroyed.

Al-Jazeera cited the Gaza Government Media Office as saying that Israel is reneging on its ceasefire commitments, particularly regarding humanitarian issues.

According to the Office, only 10 percent of agreed-upon aid has entered Gaza, and Israel is blocking reconstruction supplies.

The Office also reportedly warned of the dire humanitarian situation and called for international pressure to ensure the implementation of the humanitarian protocol.

Israel’s Offensive on Jabaliya

The Jabaliya refugee camp was annihilated by the Israeli Occupation army, leaving nothing but rubble and destruction in the camp that once housed over 100,000 Palestinians, in another brutal campaign of systematic destruction of civilian lives.

Israel claimed that Jabaliya served as the home for Hamas’ Northern Command and housed an underground tunnel network, thus launching brutal airstrikes against it in the first few months of the war, before invading the camp on the ground on November 8.

Occupation forces launched a second offensive on Jabaliya on May 11, 2024, under the pretext that Hamas rebuilt its capabilities in the northern sector of the strip, and three weeks later, the Israeli army retreated from Jabaliya, claiming to have “dismantled Hamas,”. However, it continued to pound Jabaliya with airstrikes throughout the war.

Most of the destruction Israel caused was in the third invasion of Jabaliya, which started on October 5, 2024, with the Israeli forces wiping out neighborhoods as part of the so-called Generals’ Plan. This scorched Earth policy aimed at driving the entire civilian population out of a designated area.

